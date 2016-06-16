Indie Breakout Act Wet Is In-Residence at Master & Dynamic
Indie Breakout Act Wet Is In-Residence at Master & Dynamic

By Jenny Xie
New York-based audio company Master & Dynamic has recruited the dream-pop grooves of Wet for the fifth iteration of its In-Residence series.

The collaboration captures Wet during a renaissance. The indie band out of Brooklyn debuted their studio album Don’t You and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January, alerting a wider audience to their hypnotic hooks. Master & Dynamic tapped Wet for an an original track, "All The Ways (Jefferson909 Remix)." The song, taken from the band’s album, has been reincarnated with a house-driven beat pulsing under lead singer Kelly Zutrau’s ethereal vocals.

The members of Wet are Marty Sulkow, Joe Valle, and Kelly Zutrau. The trio met while going to school in New York.

The band also sat down for an interview with The 10,000, Master & Dynamic’s blog. Zutrau spoke about how the band’s heightened profile has affected her lyrics: "I think it can be harder at times when you know there’s going to be a lot of people listening and being critical of your words. It can be harder to write from a genuine place, but it can also be really exciting if you do hit on something that feels important to communicate if you know you’re going to reach a lot of people."

Sulkow wears the MH40 Over Ear Headphones in black and gray.

The ME05 earphones are precision-machined from solid brass.

Wet follows in the footsteps of acts like Polica and Mas Ysa who have already participated as In-Residence artists. The collaborations put Master & Design’s high-end headphones and audio tools within the context of vibrant, contemporary talent. To keep up with the In-Residence series, click here.

Wet will make the festival circuit this summer, playing at Bonnaroo, Sasquatch, Firefly, and Outside Lands.

