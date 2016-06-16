Indie Breakout Act Wet Is In-Residence at Master & Dynamic

The collaboration captures Wet during a renaissance. The indie band out of Brooklyn debuted their studio album Don’t You and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January, alerting a wider audience to their hypnotic hooks. Master & Dynamic tapped Wet for an an original track, " All The Ways (Jefferson909 Remix) ." The song, taken from the band’s album, has been reincarnated with a house-driven beat pulsing under lead singer Kelly Zutrau’s ethereal vocals.

The band also sat down for an interview with The 10,000, Master & Dynamic’s blog. Zutrau spoke about how the band’s heightened profile has affected her lyrics: "I think it can be harder at times when you know there’s going to be a lot of people listening and being critical of your words. It can be harder to write from a genuine place, but it can also be really exciting if you do hit on something that feels important to communicate if you know you’re going to reach a lot of people."