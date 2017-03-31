Lining the water on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links was a grouping of sporty race cars ranging from the ‘50s through the ‘70s—all of which had their own distinctive character and action-filled histories. The blue and orange car in the front is a 1968 Ford GT40 Mirage, which came from Sandy, Utah. During its time, it marked the first win for a sports car in the blue and orange Gulf livery, which has now become legendary. It also was used as a camera car in the film Le Mans by Steve McQueen.