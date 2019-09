The 1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Chapron Cabriolet was re-bodied in 1931 by Henri Chapron for the 1932 Paris Salon de l’Automobile and is thought to have been owned by the king of Tunisia. After being brought to the U.S. in the ‘50s by Alec Ulmann, it was sold to Joe Weider in NY, who owned it for 40 years.