In 1939, Carrozzeria Touring in Milan built this “superleggera” body on a BMW 328 chassis to be used for long-distance racing. It’s lightweight and aerodynamic shape allowed it to hit a top speed of 137 and completed the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1939. This touring coupé completed its last race at the Ruhestein Hillclimb in 1946—the first German race held after World War II. After BMW Classic restored it to its original condition, it’s now on display at the BMW Museum in Munich, German