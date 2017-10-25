Subscribe
Paige Alexus
Stories
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Are Strongly Connected to Bodies of Water
For some people, living by a body of water is an important priority—and when it comes time to building or renovating their dream...
Paige Alexus
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Stunning Black, White, and Gray Facades
Though it's usually thought that bright colors make the boldest statement, these homes prove that black, white, and gray tones...
Paige Alexus
10 Tips For Hanging Art in Your Home—and Our Picks For Creating Fearless Walls
Hanging art on your walls doesn't have to be a stressful experience—instead, it should be a fun and inspiring creative challenge.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day
Though the idea of summer coming to an end is a sad realization for many of us, there’s one good piece of news—Labor Day weekend...
Paige Alexus
Design or Remodel Your Modern Home With the Help of Dwell Photos
Here at Dwell, we believe that “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and when it comes to designing or renovating your home, the...
Paige Alexus
A New Modern Hotel in San Diego Offers Surfing Adventures and Local Hospitality
When it comes to traveling these days, more and more people are seeking out ways to stay like a local—but that craving is now...
Paige Alexus