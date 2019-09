Coming from Portland, Oregon, this Porsche 356 SL Coupe was one of only four cars that were prepared for the 24 Hours of le Mans race in 1951. It was the only one that made it to the race without crashing. Though it finished 20th overall, it won first in its class (1100 cc), which became Porsche’s first win in an international race and marked the beginning of their extended connection to international endurance racing.