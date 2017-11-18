Discover 9 Modern Ways to Use Marble in Your Bathroom

As one of the more common natural building and construction materials, marble has made a name for itself by making an appearance in glossy, sophisticated spaces. Even its origin, which is derived from the Greek word mármaros, means a "crystalline rock, a shining stone." Indeed, it's been used for thousands of years, forming some of the most impressive structures of antiquity and remaining a symbol of luxury, even today. However, despite this ancient history, marble can be successfully adapted into modern bathrooms. Take a look at nine of our favorite ways this can be done.