Discover 9 Modern Ways to Use Marble in Your Bathroom
By Kate Reggev –
Though marble is widely known for its old-school glamour, it can also bring some simple, modern luxury to a more contemporary bathroom.
As one of the more common natural building and construction materials, marble has made a name for itself by making an appearance in glossy, sophisticated spaces. Even its origin, which is derived from the Greek word mármaros, means a "crystalline rock, a shining stone." Indeed, it's been used for thousands of years, forming some of the most impressive structures of antiquity and remaining a symbol of luxury, even today. However, despite this ancient history, marble can be successfully adapted into modern bathrooms. Take a look at nine of our favorite ways this can be done.
1) Custom Carrara Marble Sink
