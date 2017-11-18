Discover 9 Modern Ways to Use Marble in Your Bathroom
Discover 9 Modern Ways to Use Marble in Your Bathroom

By Kate Reggev
Though marble is widely known for its old-school glamour, it can also bring some simple, modern luxury to a more contemporary bathroom.

As one of the more common natural building and construction materials, marble has made a name for itself by making an appearance in glossy, sophisticated spaces. Even its origin, which is derived from the Greek word mármaros, means a "crystalline rock, a shining stone." Indeed, it's been used for thousands of years, forming some of the most impressive structures of antiquity and remaining a symbol of luxury, even today. However, despite this ancient history, marble can be successfully adapted into modern bathrooms. Take a look at nine of our favorite ways this can be done. 

1) Custom Carrara Marble Sink

Architect couple Teresa Sarmiento and Nicolas Tovo designed this beautifully detailed Carrara marble sink in the bathroom of their own home. Its rectangular basin, crafted out of four pieces of marble, is both luxurious and simple, and is surrounded by a marble backsplash. In contrast, the walls are sheathed in Brazilian pine and cypress.

Carrara marble is once again the focus in Lara and Chris Deam's master bathroom, where it covers nearly all surfaces: the walls, floor, and even the outside of the bathtub. To play with scale and texture, Chris played with the size and proportion of the tiles, selecting large square tiles for the floor, Roman brick-sized tiles for the walls, and vertically oriented, smaller rectangular tiles for the bathtub's curves. The result simulates the feeling of being enveloped in marble.

In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.

With a desire to create a home that could act as a reprieve from the bustle of Mexico City, Ezequiel Farcas created a bathroom lined with a striking silvery-gray marble. The spacious proportions and abundant natural light, along with a generously sized mirror and wood cabinets, break up the space.

In this Austin bathroom designed by Patrick Ousey, traditional marble tiles in a herringbone pattern contrast with the crisp-white walls and marble sink, whose clean lines are repeated in the mirror's chunky frame. The sink stand's open-metal frame keeps it feeling light, despite the heft of the vanity top.

The strikingly veined black-and-gray marble in this house designed by MA Architects outside of Melbourne continues from the home's kitchen, creating a link between the two spaces. A vanity with an asymmetrical sink basin keeps the bathroom fresh and modern, and a window and glass shower enclosure prevent the space from getting too dark.

In a first-floor powder room designed by architects Anne Marie Lubrano and Lea Ciavarra, most of the historic details in the 1890s row house in Manhattan were retained, while ultra-modern hardware and fixtures were added. The marble-slab sink, which almost glows from the natural light streaming in through the window, is a modern counterpoint to the intricately detailed marble fireplace.

In a London apartment that measures less than 400 square feet, a small bathroom didn't have to mean that the space would be short on design or elegance. By using a textured-marble tile, Ullmayer Sylvester Architects and Rogeroger Design Solutions elevated the narrow bathroom and took advantage of built-in storage to create a sophisticated and effectively designed room.

When designing his own home on a tight budget, architect Michael O'Sullivan made sure that he was able to afford a few splurges throughout, including the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom. A tall vertical window with etched glass provides both light and privacy, and the geometric volumes of the bathtub and windows contrast with the undulating veins of the marble.

