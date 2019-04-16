A Sophisticated Renovation of a 19th Century Manhattan Town House
A Sophisticated Renovation of a 19th Century Manhattan Town House

By Diana Budds
Historic details and modern interventions commune in two bathrooms in a renovated West Village town house.

Architects Anne Marie Lubrano and Lea Ciavarra are known for taking a restrained and thoughtful approach to the spaces they design. "Our attitude is that materials should be honest, resulting in a space that presents itself as simple, comprehensible, and ultimately soothing," Lubrano says. And that was precisely what guided their transformation of a three story, 19th-century town house in Manhattan.

