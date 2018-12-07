A modern, gabled home in Austin is designed to feel like a "leftover railroad house that had been repurposed."
When beginning construction, Austin-based contractor Royce Flournoy hoped that the simple, gabled structure of the farmhouse-style home he now shares with his partner would blend seamlessly into the urban space around it. Because their home is located near a metro rail stop, Flournoy imagined that the bronze windows, steel details, and simple, gabled structure "would feel like a leftover railroad house that had been repurposed," rather than a brand new, two-story home. The result was a simple, but unmistakably modern home, whose unembellished white exterior interacts well with the lively context of East Austin architecture.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Flournoy collaborated with architect Patrick Ousey to create a timeless appeal for their interior space. The open kitchen and large windows invite plenty of natural light, and clever design details like a screened staircase with vertical steel slats filters light from above, elevating the structure from simple farmhouse to a well-considered, contemporary home.
Inside, Flournoy and his partner relied on simple materials and colors in an effort to design a space that would work as a blank canvas for their growing collection of art and furnishings. "I like seeing how good architecture compliments and creates a backdrop for fine furnishings and art," Flournoy says. "My collection is in its infancy, so as I collect, I was hoping the space would change without a need to change the architecture."