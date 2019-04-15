One-of-a-Kind Furniture Fills This Delightfully Serene Buenos Aires Home

Buenos Aires is an idiosyncratic capital city, with oases of rural tranquility amid an otherwise bustling metropolis. Exploring the city by foot is a guaranteed way to stumble upon sleepy, green-canopied streets, which appear for a few blocks before ending abruptly, and where gentle breeze and birdsong are the only audible interruptions. One such cobbled passageway, on a block smaller in size than the standard 300-foot-by-300-foot city lots, reveals plots of land that are compact and uniform in size. It is unclear what lies behind many of the perimeter walls here, as is the case with Casa Clara; its crumbling whitewashed brick and climbing vines give very little away.