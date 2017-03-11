Designed In-House

The seeds of Dwell were planted in the late 1990s, when founder Lara Hedberg Deam renovated her cabin in downtown Mill Valley, California. She loved the location and had some ideas about what she wanted in a home, but she didn’t quite know how to get on the same page as her architect. So she pressed pause and went back to school to study design, then restarted the house, which got built alongside a business plan for a new kind of magazine about architecture—one that would speak to all comers by connecting the rarefied world of modern design with the everyday world we live in.



Everyday life for Lara soon included a husband, architect Chris Deam, and twin children, Macy and Cal. With those additions, however, the house began to feel out of touch with the growing family’s needs. Luckily, Lara didn’t have to look far for a designer to whip things into shape: Chris was familiar with the scope of the job and happy to tackle a renovation. With newly minted interiors and a backyard patio that epitomizes sunny California living, the Deams moved into their redesigned dream home a year ago. Chris finished installing the last towel bar about an hour before I stopped by for a visit to discuss their renovation. Here’s the inside scoop.



Lara: I bought this little house in 1994 and started a major remodel with a talented architect named Bob Hatfield in 1996. I wasn’t entirely sure what I wanted, but I was interested in the idea of timelessness in modern design, being sensitive to the context, and being appropriate in scale. The front elevation—which stayed largely intact through the new renovation—is where those ideas are most clearly expressed. The interiors, however, were less well defined. Realtors advised that if you’re going to spend X you need to have X amount of bathrooms and X bedrooms. So the program was vague. It was beautiful, but the spaces felt like they lacked purpose.



Chris: We met right when the house was finished, and after I moved in we affectionately called it the "man trap" for a while. It was interesting living in another architect’s vision for a period of time. He became the perfect scapegoat for any problem we had—from burning the toast to not picking up our underwear—I mean, aren’t architects supposed to solve all of our problems? But after a certain point, we realized we needed to express our own ideas of how we wanted to live, which were radically different than those of Lara as a single woman.



We wanted to carve out space for the individuals—for Lara’s home office, for me to have a place to work, for each of the kids, for a smaller room where we could watch TV and have family time, and for more space to entertain. Lara was the one who came up with the bold idea of completely rearranging the plan of the house.



Lara: I thought we should have a smaller-scale room than the living room to spend our evenings in, and the old kitchen happened to be the perfect size for a den. I also wanted a larger kitchen to entertain in and the underutilized space in the back of the old house was conveniently located right off the yard.



Chris: I freaked out when Lara suggested it, but the more I thought about it the more it made perfect sense. We had learned that we really lived in the backyard and moving the kitchen next to the patio would foster a greater indoor-outdoor connection. We could start to think of the yard more like an annex to the interior spaces.



Lara: The backyard changed a lot—it used to be a jungle with a small concrete slab that hugged the house tightly, so we cleared it out and moved a lot of dirt to get a large level patio. The landscaping gave us two new rooms. And of course there’s the new door.



Chris: Even though the kitchen moved and we reconfigured the interior, we’re still in the exact same footprint because of the zoning requirements. So the biggest change was making that big steel-and-glass window wall to transition you outside. I knew I wanted this big window and that it should open and close, and the only person I knew who could build it was Larissa Sand at Sand Studios. She engineered it with her husband, Jeff, and put it through a computer model to make sure it wouldn’t tear apart the whole building when it opened.



The door weighs about 2,000 pounds, and it has its own foundation under the pivot point. In the first concept sketches it was really thin and elegant, but it just kept growing and growing and eventually the diagonal brace showed up—in the end, why not let the engineering show?