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All Photos/staircase/tread : wood/tread : stone

Staircase Wood Tread Stone Tread Design Photos and Ideas

Brass accents at the stairway and in a custom display unit.
"By the time a user climbs from entrance at the lowest level to the topmost floor, they will have climbed 35 feet without realizing it," says Misra. "We interviewed more than 50 people who had visited the site at different times, and none of them realized the slow height progression of the Three Step House, since the stairs were broken up into small, discrete runs."
mini kitchen
The entranceway with a stairs that leads to the apartment.