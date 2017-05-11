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All Photos/staircase/tread : wood/railing : wood

Staircase Wood Tread Wood Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The railing is composed of thick oak boards.
The door to the sunroom was kept, as well as the brick fireplace.
“I’m a huge fan of yellow,
A second story loft offers a cozy place to lounge and watch movies. The stairwell wall is the "guest book
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
Stairs
The firm also designed a slatted screen next to the staircase.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
Heritage architecture can be found all throughout the abode, including the built-in bookshelves winding up the main staircase.
Architect Alessia Mosci and her partner bought this two-floor flat in a 1903 Edwardian building in London with the intention of fixing it up and reusing as many materials as possible. The stair volume was opened up to its full height, and the original stairs and floorboards kept and refinished.
Now, floor to ceiling slats define the staircase. The pendant light is from Flos.
The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
The old railing was preserved and reinstalled. Neufeld also smoothed out the layout upstairs by pushing the bathroom back and ceding space to circulation. The skylights were existing.
The home's street-facing slatted-wood facade hides a stairway for the guest suite above.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
The mirrored villa rests on 43-foot-high pillars and is accessed via a long wooden staircase.
Azin redesigned the staircase for better flow, tucking storage beneath and running the counter into the stair tread. The V-shaped cabling is based on a pattern from the ’60s, says Azin.
Jinhee and John, looking east from the dual-story roof deck. The door behind Jinhee leads to the top floor of Andy Hong’s unit, where a bar fridge contains wine ready for parties. In the background is the boxy form of a traditional triple-decker.
An angular yellow handrail folds over to meet a pink newel post, joined together by a red circular button. The stair is painted deep blue to accentuate its presence in the room.
The new pink-and-yellow banister features red circular “eyes,” and the colors match the round yellow ROO light switches from Swtch.
Richly colored koa wood is native to Hawaii and, increasingly rare, can only be harvested from dead trees on public lands.
Lattices increase the flow of light and impart a beach-house vibe to the interiors.
The new timber stairs wrap around the outer walls of the home, replacing the original staircase which divided the living and dining spaces on the ground floor. The new stairs allow the two spaces to be connected via an open plan.
The project’s signature material was discovered on a trip to a recycled brick yard, where Welsch and the homeowners found light, cream-colored bricks and fell in love. "It was a decision made on the spot," explains Welsch. The original plan was to find darker materials that would make the home feel more cozy and cave-like, but the way these bricks reflected the sunlight was just irresistible. "You don’t necessarily expect that soft light feeling from a material like brick."
The sculptural new staircase, fronted with a faceted, Baltic birch handrail, features storage underneath that reduces clutter.
The handrail continues onto the mezzanine as a slanted balustrade that follows the upper level’s triangulated plan. "It looks like a complicated system, but on closer look, most of the surfaces are planar," says Amanda. "We did this to ensure that the project could be constructed as accurately as possible."
The staircase and handrail were assembled from 10 custom fabricated panels, angled to break up the visual continuity.
The screen extends down to the basement mudroom.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
The structure of the stair was maintained, but the treads were replaced with new engineered wood flooring that got a coat of black paint.
From the living area, a winding staircase leads to the second level with an additional living space and two guest rooms.
The stairs are comprised of a twisting metal frame and wooden steps.
A steel brise-soleil in the hallway by the stairwell highlights the play of shadow and light as the sun moves. The stair is made from the same fallen silk oak tree as the dining table. Using this found timber not only created a relationship with the site, but helped to control the budget.
Stairs lead up to the mezzanine level, which can also be accessed from the outdoors.
The stairs are one of the best parts of the renovation and were assembled on-site, stretching from basement to the top floor.
Artwork throughout the house is courtesy of Lexi’s friends.
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