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All Photos/staircase/tread : wood/railing : cable

Staircase Wood Tread Cable Railing Design Photos and Ideas

On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
A new steel staircase with wood tread and a cable railing does not block the outside views. The double-height window systems used at the front and back of the home are glass storefront units from YKK.
If you have an underutilized space in your home (like underneath a staircase), consider turning it into an indoor garden.
A view from the kitchen toward the stairway showcases extra storage space for cookbooks and a countertop area for prep.
"The stair tower travels vertically above the Zen garden, allowing people on the inside to look down into this beautiful space,
The material palette of Suns End Retreat includes Douglas fir that wraps the floors, walls, and ceiling. Wheeler Kearns Architects say the home's “calm, natural earth tones read quietly in concert with the natural surroundings.”
A steel bridge connects the upper level master suite (to the left) with the existing bedrooms to the right.
This renovated arts and craft family home in Sydney’s leafy North Shore has an arched main entrance at the front of the house, and a narrow floating staircase with a threshold that mimics the arch on the façade.
interior stairs with galaxy faux finish wall
Patterns for the tinted glass blocks were created digitally by Cloud9. The home’s ramplike form required only five steps to link the level platform of the dining room with the living area.
The interior living space is warmed by wood panels above and a hanging fire place. The large glass hangar provides direct views and connection to the exterior elements.
Two-inch-thick bamboo treads and a bamboo handrail on the stairs lead the way to the second floor.