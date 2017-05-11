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All Photos/staircase/tread : wood/tread : concrete

Staircase Wood Tread Concrete Tread Design Photos and Ideas

A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
Custom-designed, concrete-and-walnut stairs that are lit from underneath by Concreteworks connect the bedroom ﬂoor to the lower garden ﬂoor.
A staircase guides visitors from the home's entry in the rough cement base to the bright and airy residential space.
The staircase was moved to the other side of the room and is now a sculptural focal point, thanks to a striking material change from wood to concrete.
“The concrete then carries on to form a work surface and kitchen countertop,” said Marway.
"By the time a user climbs from entrance at the lowest level to the topmost floor, they will have climbed 35 feet without realizing it," says Misra. "We interviewed more than 50 people who had visited the site at different times, and none of them realized the slow height progression of the Three Step House, since the stairs were broken up into small, discrete runs."
Concrete and timber meet again on the stairs that lead to the upper level.
Perforated black metal has also been used in the design of the staircase.