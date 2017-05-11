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All Photos/living/floors : painted wood/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Painted Wood Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
Graphic and pastel textiles adorn a collection of modern chairs and sofas in the downstairs sitting room. Warm-gray floorboards extend throughout the whole lower level for a fresh, modern look.
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
A color palette of white, blue and grey along with white washed wood brings a breezy, tropical-nautical look to Cape Kudu Hotel on the peaceful island paradise of Koh Yao Noi in Thailand.