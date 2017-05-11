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All Photos/living/floors : painted wood/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Painted Wood Floors Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
In the cozy family room, assorted lanterns hang from the painted brick fireplace. French doors provide direct access to the backyard.
Ed Parker and his wife, Barbara Tutino Parker, use the TV room cabinet to store their overflowing book collection. Though not a library per se, it serves as such for the Brooklyn brownstone.
Timeless mid entury design with a modern twist is West Elm's specialty.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
Living room
Two pieces from E15’s Shiraz sofa flank the company’s wooden Leila side tables. Hill chose to use flat paint in Benjamin Moore’s Decorators White throughout the home because it emphasizes the chalkiness of the plaster walls, making them “look almost like slate.” The sconce shown in the foreground—David Chipperfield’s Corrubedo design for FontanaArte—gives off a soft glow and replaces the dozens of paper-lampshade wall fixtures the owners found in the house when they bought it. Stewart Cohen’s zany photograph of a gun-toting Marfa resident encapsulates Barbara Hill’s offbeat brand of decorating: bright and minimal, yet darkly humorous.
Sofie and her husband searched high and low for a vintage Herman Miller piece, finally finding a 30-year-old Eames lounge chair to complement the family’s living room. The carpet is by Hay, the painting is by Claus Carstensen, and the lamp by Jielde.
A color palette of white, blue and grey along with white washed wood brings a breezy, tropical-nautical look to Cape Kudu Hotel on the peaceful island paradise of Koh Yao Noi in Thailand.