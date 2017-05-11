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All Photos/living/floors : painted wood/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Painted Wood Floors Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.