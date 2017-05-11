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All Photos/living/floors : painted wood/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Painted Wood Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
In the cozy family room, assorted lanterns hang from the painted brick fireplace. French doors provide direct access to the backyard.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.