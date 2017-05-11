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All Photos/kids/room type : playroom

Kids Room Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
“Having nice design is great, but how can you support the ways you want to live?” says Adair. She and Kopp did the same discovery process as their clients to help push them into purpose. “It was so helpful in figuring out how to shape the moments we wanted.”
Getting the hammock installed posed a bit of a challenge. Adair and Kopp found it tough to find a company to help with executing their idea. “It’s interesting to know that if you want to do something with a little bit of risk, it really takes some convincing,” says Adair. With the help of a U.S.-based company that dealt with large-scale net facilities, they got a group together and lashed the whole perimeter to create a safe, sturdy, supportive weaving.
Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
A sensitivity to color and texture drove many design decisions. In the family room, a plywood climbing wall adds a playful touch.
Houldin, 10, curls up in the playroom nook which is directly under a side skylight that Pulltab added in order to make the interior rooms inhabitable, as per New York City building code. The custom millwork around the window seat is painted in Rainy Day by Fine Paints of Europe.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Vietnam-based firm Story Architecture designed this 1,259-square-foot home for a young family in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7. In the light-filled atrium, a tree with a built-in climbing structure provides a unique indoor playground for the children.
The playroom, located in the original house, looks into the courtyard.
The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
Behind the door of the floor-to-ceiling cabinet in Cato's room is a small play area as well as a staircase that leads to an upper-level play space.
The feel of natural materials on the skin can make a home comforting. A Colour Carpet by Scholten & Baijings for HAY, made with 100% New Zealand wool, defines the play area in the child’s bedroom of this house in Hamburg, Germany.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The team kept the skylights, and the third-floor space is primarily used as a playroom.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The new below-grade playroom, with its wood EZ Play Jungle Gym, doubles as a bedroom and features a window that looks into the pool.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
A flexible loft space at the top of the stairs doubles as a sleeping area when the curtain is closed, and a playroom for the kids. Skylights and punched window openings allow natural light to filter into these upper-level living spaces
A view of the beamed interior from the loft is almost hypnotizing. "Functions and daylight float through the house, creating an extraordinary spatial atmosphere," says Valbæk.
Don't forget that toys are meant to teach children, as well as entertain them. They can easily be integrated into homeschool lessons.
Online art lessons are making it easy to prioritize art, which can be a great escape for kids stuck at home all day.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
It's a great time to let kids be a part of the decision-making, if that is age-appropriate, and help set a schedule. Give your child a chance to take the reins and engage in child-led learning.
A picture window in the playroom floor allows for parents and child to see each other, while also giving the child a designated play space and storage for toys.
The "rumpus" and craft rooms hide a range of secrets—pin-boards, blackboards, sliding doors, cubby holes, and toy storage. A ladder in the study leads to extra storage space or a place for the kids to hide.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The internal walls are made from marine plywood finished with waterproof and UV-proof natural paints.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
At the top of the house is the sky-lit playroom, connecting the children's and guest bedrooms.
Deep, earthy greens like olive and wasabi were popular during the 1960s. Relentless Olive (SW 6425) from Sherwin Williams and Green Root (8334) from Jotun capture these shades well.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
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