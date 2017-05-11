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All Photos/kids/room type : playroom/gender : neutral

Kids Room Playroom Neutral Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The new below-grade playroom, with its wood EZ Play Jungle Gym, doubles as a bedroom and features a window that looks into the pool.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
A flexible loft space at the top of the stairs doubles as a sleeping area when the curtain is closed, and a playroom for the kids. Skylights and punched window openings allow natural light to filter into these upper-level living spaces
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The internal walls are made from marine plywood finished with waterproof and UV-proof natural paints.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
The space below the stairs in this revamped Brooklyn brownstone was turned into a cheerful play area for the clients' two boys. "We built an egg shaped 'nook' underneath the staircase, and filled it with soft ‘pebble’ pillows," adds architect Frederick Tang.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the home, providing ample natural light. In the playroom, eggplant-colored seating and area rug add a touch of whimsy to this otherwise neutral-toned space.
A folding glass NanaWall system "allows the clients to keep an eye on their kids while working in the kitchen," says Blaine, who dubbed the space the 'NanAtrium.' "It helps keep the kids safe and contained, and helps the family get back to enjoying life." A swing door provides easy in-and-out access when the glass wall isn't fully opened.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The completed nursery.
The children's playroom.
An airy, sun-drenched playroom.
The second floor balcony has been reconfigured to create a series of flexible family spaces for play and work that surround the series of public spaces on the ground floor.
Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Jasper and Maeve take five. One of their requests was for their dad to create a secret door to connect their bedrooms together.
Kids Playroom
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
A lofted playroom overlooks the main living space. A seamless piece of glass provides a discrete barrier.
Brian Littleton isn’t a dad, but he may be the world’s coolest uncle. His brother’s kids come over to play in the indoor tree house, take his model trains for a spin, or just curl up on the Fatboy beanbag chairs.
Kids playroom
The second floor houses the children’s bedrooms and a sunny playroom. The wood floors throughout are prefinished distressed white oak. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Nursery
Play area
Kids playroom with Charlie Harper wallpaper.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
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