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All Photos/kids/room type : playroom/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Playroom Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
The ground floor was reorganized, and the existing carport/entry filled in, to make room for a multifunctional rumpus room for the kids, with large glass doors leading outside.
The completed nursery.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
Nursery