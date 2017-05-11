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All Photos/kids/room type : playroom/floors : carpet

Kids Room Playroom Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A flexible loft space at the top of the stairs doubles as a sleeping area when the curtain is closed, and a playroom for the kids. Skylights and punched window openings allow natural light to filter into these upper-level living spaces
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
The ground floor was reorganized, and the existing carport/entry filled in, to make room for a multifunctional rumpus room for the kids, with large glass doors leading outside.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room
Sosi gets into trouble beneath a colorful grid painted by her dad as a riff on the German painter Gerhard Richter.
Kids Playroom
Kids playroom with Charlie Harper wallpaper.