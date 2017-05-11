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All Photos/kids/room type : playroom/furniture : bed

Kids Room Playroom Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
The playroom, located in the original house, looks into the courtyard.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
This sleeping area includes a bookshelf and sconce.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The guest room features two concealed beds: a wall-bed stored upright and a pull-out bed beneath the indoor garden's raised timber deck. For privacy, the architects have added sliding wooden doors, as well as privacy curtains that can be drawn along a curved track that is recessed into the false ceiling.
Nursery