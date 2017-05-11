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All Photos/kids/room type : playroom/furniture : desk

Kids Room Playroom Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
A view of the beamed interior from the loft is almost hypnotizing. "Functions and daylight float through the house, creating an extraordinary spatial atmosphere," says Valbæk.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The children's playroom.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
The custom Lego table reflects a lot of Rael Made designs — clean, simple, modern.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Chris Grimley and Kelly Smith transformed a cramped apartment into a family-friendly home. The room shared by Mae, three, and her little brother Roen, one, features a custom prototype mural by FilzFelt, their mother’s textile design company. The carpet is by Flor, and the child-size chair and Amoeba table are both by Jens Risom for Knoll.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.