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All Photos/hallway/floors : medium hardwood/floors : ceramic tile

Hallway Medium Hardwood Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The process was so amazing because they trusted us so much and did not push for changes. They were willing to hear the vision, and it was such an opportunity to make a mark and show the kind of bold design we want to be doing,” says Rose.
Architecture and design studio LYGA used an intense blue-green paint for the arched threshold in the main living area to create chromatic richness and a romantic mood.
Hallway