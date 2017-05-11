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All Photos/hallway/floors : medium hardwood/floors : concrete

Hallway Medium Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The bridge is a transitional feature that represents the connection between old and new,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The design is very intentional—a series of frames compresses the space as you move into the existing house, and expands as you move into the addition that opens out to the main courtyard.” It also provides a seismic joint that separates the two different foundations, and incorporates slots for return air intake from the main living area.
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”
When open, the door leads into the dining room, which has been extended to create a communal gathering space for the family.
A sliding door crafted from part of a shipping container, with the typography becoming a graphic and defining element within the space.
Angular windows punctuate the translucent facade, framing views of the outdoors and bringing in additional natural light.
White walls and fit-outs give the home a light, summery atmosphere.
Benches with hidden storage were built into the walls to provide cozy reading or contemplation nooks where each resident can enjoy some private time.
Artistic touches have been added at every turn.
A few steps down from the kitchen is the built-in dining area.
main lobby
2nd Floor Balcony