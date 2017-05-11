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All Photos/hallway/floors : medium hardwood/floors : porcelain tile

Hallway Medium Hardwood Floors Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The new oak-framed partitions conceal a guest bedroom next to the living area.
Lined with glazed folding doors that open up to a balcony, this light-filled corridor next to the living areas provides indoor/outdoor living.