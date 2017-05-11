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All Photos/doors/locations : interior/material : wood

Doors Interior Wood Design Photos and Ideas

A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Designers Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris turned the second floor and attic of a 1906 four-story “French-style” building in Rosario, Argentina, into an apartment that combines historic details with contemporary pieces from their furniture company, Citrino.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
The doors are hung with untreated linen curtains. “Fun fact,” says Valérie. “This linen is the same linen great Dutch painters like Rembrandt used.”
The new entryway features a door with circular windows inspired by the curves of the home. Storage for coats and shoes are tucked in the custom cabinetry.
The Carver's home feels as if it's been here for years, thanks to wide-planked, weathered wood floors, layered textures, and collected interiors.
The home's rugged mix of materials brings a warmth to the space, as do the vintage decorative elements, as seen here with the wooden water skis positioned in the background.
An Oslo apartment by architect Johan Tran features a Nordic and Japanese sensibilities. A Japanese-inspired sliding door made of birch plywood acts as a flexible room divider.
A secret door to the right of the kitchen connects to the garage.
Reclaimed barn boards were used to form the exposed concrete interior walls, which provide thermal mass for significant energy savings. The door with the round window leads to the sauna.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
The front door is by Simpson Door Company.
Behind the dining room table, another set of multi-paneled folding glass doors open to the backyard Zen garden—complete with a reflecting pool and waterfall.
Builder Luis Miranda assembled the CNC-milled parts in 20 days. The clear facade is made of thermally bonded polycarbonate, and the tensile covering is by Desmontables.
The view down from the bathroom window provides a closer look at the white and green pendants that Annemie made from glass found at a flea market. The doors and windows were crafted by carpenter Peeters Schrijnwerkerij, the side tables are custom, and the chair is a vintage find.
A glimpse into the moody dining room from the hall, which is painted Benjamin Moore Barren Plain. The large artwork is from Sandy Klempner At Home, a local boutique in town. The couple scoured flea markets and vintage stores for the right furniture.
"The paneling was made by recovering the pitch pine beams that we found below the oak floors," says Martin. "We have a very good relationship with Bugada, a wood shop we have worked with for a long time, and we tried a new paneling silhouette that was rejected by an old client of mine." The paneling also absorbs the acoustics in the room and conceals the door to the powder room.
The front entrance's unfinished look was an intentional decision made during construction and explores the concept of "finishing" a home that will certainly continue to evolve.
Geometric recessed door handles adorn solid oak pocket doors.
A side door in the music room opens up to an adjacent volume that houses the new, brick-floored guest suite on the ground level.
A wall of windows floods the music room with northern light.
Sliding pocket doors connect the space to the rooftop garden.
Dyer allocated the entry to the niche, saving and reinstalling the woodwork. It frames a beckoning view of the kitchen, as well as the striking new windows over the sink.
In Yuen Long, Hong Kong, a 452-square foot residence is designed to accommodate a young couple, one of their mothers, and their pets: a cat and a parrot. The home features transforming furniture and nooks and crannies that are perfect for the pets. A bench by the door doubles as a litter box.
An interior window conveys natural light into the hallway from an exterior window in the bedroom. Curving walls allow the relatively small space to live larger. The custom door pull is fashioned from walnut.
A new transom window over the doorway brings much-needed light into the hallway, and the doors pocket into the walls for unimpeded flow, which is even more crucial in a small space. "[They] help the flat feel more sleek and less cluttered," says Astrain. The new doors also comply with building regulations—there needed to be a fire door between the kitchen and hallway.
The renovation was completed on a tight budget, made possible by the use of low-cost and recycled materials throughout the interior. The steel structure supporting the mezzanine is left exposed, creating a graphic feature.
The new mezzanine is supported by six exposed steel frames that stabilize and distribute the weight. This approach negated the need for structural columns in the open floor space.
Bedrooms bookend the living space in the middle.
A raised planter adds character and defines the entryway, while still allowing for connection between the front door and living room. “You want the space to breathe, but you also want to designate zones,” says Wei.
Behind the sliding door is the master bath with a glazed shower with views of the valley below.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
Cedar siding, painted white, wraps around the stairwell on all four sides, echoing the exterior of the home.
Special attention was paid to the casework detail. Overlapping butt joints form a subtle herringbone pattern and exposes the plywood end-grain.
The door leads to an en-suite room that can be used for sleeping or set up as a dining room, as it is here.
The hinoki is left in its natural state save for a transparent natural wax seal that allows the wood’s natural fragrance to come through. The floors, ceilings, and walls are all built of hinoki, including the handrails and the slatted doors.
Martins | Afonso described the project as one where “everything was conceived in detail so that each architectural element finds its way, and where each sequencing and framing both highlights what previously existed and also gives it the stamp of united togetherness.”
The entrance sequence begins with a metal staircase that leads up to the first-floor entrance hall with a coat cupboard and bathroom.
To the right of the entrance, sliding tongue-and-groove laurel plywood doors open up to reveal the bathroom.
The foyer is lined with square coral imitation concrete tile. The door to the left of the entrance leads to the bathroom.
A sliding pocket door to the toilet saves space and contributes to the bathroom's streamlined look.
"The privacy in the different areas of the house is handled by the opacity of the glass that encloses the in-between spaces. Most are transparent, but some are translucent or opaque, depending on the need for privacy," note the architects.
The sliding screens are made from locally harvested teak.
A sliding pocket door reveals a bathroom made from a solid piece of maple, machined by a robot, stained pink and layered with an Alexander Girard-inspired vinyl on top that's finished in resin. The composting toilet negates the need for a sewage tank.
Sliding fritted glass doors provide privacy and sectioned-off spaces when needed.
The doors are birdhouse-shaped to match the pets theme.
Doors in every room open up entirely to the garden.
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