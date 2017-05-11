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All Photos/doors/locations : interior/door type : sliding

Doors Interior Sliding Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
David Baird designed the custom sliding doors with materials and hardware from Home Depot. The doors also act as a makeshift critique wall for Bo and Sky’s artwork.
Minimalist sliding doors separate the rooms.
An Oslo apartment by architect Johan Tran features a Nordic and Japanese sensibilities. A Japanese-inspired sliding door made of birch plywood acts as a flexible room divider.
Along the opposite side, a pocketing LaCantina Sliding Glass Door nearly disappears into the wall. “The fact that LaCantina offers a variety of configurations and custom sizes expanded my ability as a designer to connect with the outside in a generous way,” says Suzanne. Photo by Kevin Scott
A sliding glass door provides fresh air in one of three bedrooms.
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
Stairs lead from the kid’s room to a washroom, and trailing vines spill into the void.
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
The kitchen is located around the corner from the dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders in the kitchen are by Marvin.
The view down from the bathroom window provides a closer look at the white and green pendants that Annemie made from glass found at a flea market. The doors and windows were crafted by carpenter Peeters Schrijnwerkerij, the side tables are custom, and the chair is a vintage find.
The clients’ paddle collection and surf art are used as decor in the beach-inspired interior.
Sliding pocket doors connect the space to the rooftop garden.
A large slider opens onto a small courtyard and the outdoors. The lounge chairs and ottoman are by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and the Rivet side table is from Frama.
The small alcove above the bathroom is Gonçalves’s favorite design feature. “It allows for overnight stays in unusual yet comfortable conditions,” he says . “This ‘extra room’ has a window, visible in the upper part of the back facade—kids love it!”
In Yuen Long, Hong Kong, a 452-square foot residence is designed to accommodate a young couple, one of their mothers, and their pets: a cat and a parrot. The home features transforming furniture and nooks and crannies that are perfect for the pets. A bench by the door doubles as a litter box.
From the bedrooms to the common areas, each room flows into the next without a traditional hierarchy. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bedroom furniture is by MOS, and the bedding is by Pendleton.</span>
The renovation was completed on a tight budget, made possible by the use of low-cost and recycled materials throughout the interior. The steel structure supporting the mezzanine is left exposed, creating a graphic feature.
The new mezzanine is supported by six exposed steel frames that stabilize and distribute the weight. This approach negated the need for structural columns in the open floor space.
Bedrooms bookend the living space in the middle.
The sliding doors in the master bedroom open up to the garden and terrace.
In the one Bardolph Gardens unit, every bedroom has access to a private courtyard. The other unit features a shared courtyard space.
Behind the sliding door is the master bath with a glazed shower with views of the valley below.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
A bridge connects the kitchen and dining area with the living room. The custom plywood cabinets and shelf from the previous image are by Manuel Leon.
Expansive sliding doors create a breezy space.
The hinoki is left in its natural state save for a transparent natural wax seal that allows the wood’s natural fragrance to come through. The floors, ceilings, and walls are all built of hinoki, including the handrails and the slatted doors.
To the right of the entrance, sliding tongue-and-groove laurel plywood doors open up to reveal the bathroom.
The foyer is lined with square coral imitation concrete tile. The door to the left of the entrance leads to the bathroom.
The sliding screens are made from locally harvested teak.
A sliding pocket door reveals a bathroom made from a solid piece of maple, machined by a robot, stained pink and layered with an Alexander Girard-inspired vinyl on top that's finished in resin. The composting toilet negates the need for a sewage tank.
A large sliding door can be opened to combine the two kids' bedrooms into one room.
The custom sliding laundry room door by Dotzler Designs was made from glass and steel to allow natural light into the laundry room, and doubles as a ladder to access storage space above.
Window walls grace the north and south sides of the building, illuminating the open-plan living and dining area. A fireplace caps off one end of the long room.
Sliding fritted glass doors provide privacy and sectioned-off spaces when needed.
"The house was already modern, so revisioning it as a traditional New Orleans house would have required tearing it down," Troyer says. "The eight-foot ceiling height of a typical ranch house can not be easily changed to 11- or 12-foot ceilings, which are typical for historic housing." In the new living area, screen doors showcase the garden.
The doors are birdhouse-shaped to match the pets theme.
The translucent sliding bathroom door allows light to filter through.
Fitted with glass, a massive arched pivot door, made by Much More than a Window, provides access to the outdoor patio.
"To me, good design is about the ‘less is more’ approach," says O’Reilly.
Large sliding glass doors open the living room up to the outdoors, blurring the boundary between inside and outside.
The atmosphere of the balcony, surrounded by greenery, inspired the urban jungle concept for the newly revamped apartment.
The bedroom enclosure illuminated at night.
A hidden powder room is concealed behind the kitchen unit's sliding chalkboard door.
The interior finishes are simple with a palette that's designed to last both physically and aesthetically.
A sliding door can section off the sleeping area as needed.
Restored original brickwork and a built-in planter at the entry.
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The bedroom/office is a few steps above the living/dining room. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The chalkboard wall also acts as a sliding pocket door to the first floor bathroom. To maximize usable space, there are no hinged doors in the home's interior.
The wooden doors in the living room practically vanish when closed. Sliding them open reveals modern bedroom suites in a lighter, brighter palette.
Located on the ground floor, the family room has a large barn door that can be closed to create a guest suite for visitors.
A seamless sliding door by CS For Doors—accented by Mockett hardware—separates the master bedroom from the living room and doubles as a backdrop for a projector.
A view of the courtyard from the living room.
Large sections of this wall are painted bright blue and gray-green, but the architects were careful not to allow the bold colors to overwhelm the space.
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