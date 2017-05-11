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All Photos/doors/locations : interior/material : metal

Doors Interior Metal Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
David Baird designed the custom sliding doors with materials and hardware from Home Depot. The doors also act as a makeshift critique wall for Bo and Sky’s artwork.
French doors open above a mahogany bench onto the deck (below), which is oriented with the equinox path. “I read that in Japan, builders spend seasons on the land observing where the sun rises and sets throughout the year,” says Ryan. “I asked Jason to consider that in siting the cabin.”
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
Stairs lead from the kid’s room to a washroom, and trailing vines spill into the void.
The home is located in the suburb of Vredehoek, which means “peaceful corner.” Ironically, the city’s notorious winds can get particularly fierce there. With that in mind, Lumby designed fixed-glass windows framed in sheet metal. Some feature powder-coated steel panels that open for ventilation.
The clients’ paddle collection and surf art are used as decor in the beach-inspired interior.
The sunken courtyard at the base of the atrium.
A large slider opens onto a small courtyard and the outdoors. The lounge chairs and ottoman are by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and the Rivet side table is from Frama.
From the bedrooms to the common areas, each room flows into the next without a traditional hierarchy. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bedroom furniture is by MOS, and the bedding is by Pendleton.</span>
Bedrooms bookend the living space in the middle.
Expansive sliding doors create a breezy space.
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
"The attic bathroom was non-existent," explains Claude. "We created an attic shed dormer out the back of the house and added a tile shower, floor, and beautiful restroom/vanity area." The designers also added a large closet to the attic.
The custom sliding laundry room door by Dotzler Designs was made from glass and steel to allow natural light into the laundry room, and doubles as a ladder to access storage space above.
"The house was already modern, so revisioning it as a traditional New Orleans house would have required tearing it down," Troyer says. "The eight-foot ceiling height of a typical ranch house can not be easily changed to 11- or 12-foot ceilings, which are typical for historic housing." In the new living area, screen doors showcase the garden.
The translucent sliding bathroom door allows light to filter through.
Fitted with glass, a massive arched pivot door, made by Much More than a Window, provides access to the outdoor patio.
"To me, good design is about the ‘less is more’ approach," says O’Reilly.
The "ceiling" of the courtyard is composed of a panel of gridded metal, which draws sunlight down from the upper levels.
The vaulted doors lead out to a courtyard.
Albareda fitted the large vaulted openings in the basement with glass doors.
Large sliding glass doors open the living room up to the outdoors, blurring the boundary between inside and outside.
An iron-and-glass bedroom wall allows natural light to fill the kitchen and entryway.
The atmosphere of the balcony, surrounded by greenery, inspired the urban jungle concept for the newly revamped apartment.
The interior finishes are simple with a palette that's designed to last both physically and aesthetically.
A floating bookshelf lies across from the sleeping area.
The living room of Apartment B9 by Ema Butrimaviciute
A glazed link connects the old and new components of the house.
A sliding fire door controlled by a pulley-and-weight system divides the communal living spaces from the bedroom.
The Bongnormous Steel Door Pull is from 12th Avenue Iron's Tom Kundig Collection.
The sloping winged walls have mitered corners and nails laid out in perfect dimensions.
The glass partition doors assist in opening the space up, while also enhancing the natural light.
This bar in Chicago was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.
"Looking at the stained glass, I started there and scaled up," says designer Kevin Heisler. "I wanted to create great scale with no seam, so it doesn’t feel like a door."
Four, pivoting Corten-steel doors help with cross ventilation.
When the sliding doors are left open, the rooms enter into a playful dialogue with each other, with the dark exterior walls framing the more colorful bedroom within.
front entry interior
Overall, the plant wall covers over 1,200 square feet of surface area.
master entry 1
Custom steel and glass door & transom - open.
safety-wired glass doors
Custom steel and glass door & transom.