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All Photos/bedroom/floors : laminate/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Laminate Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The curved wall coated in limestone softens the bedroom interior.