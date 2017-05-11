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All Photos/bedroom/floors : laminate/furniture : chair

Bedroom Laminate Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
In this corner unit, large windows fill the space with natural light. A custom wood platform is a modern solution that minimizes the need for furnishings.