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All Photos/bedroom/floors : laminate/lighting : wall

Bedroom Laminate Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Each sleeping nook has a reading light. “It's really easy to unplug there and still be comfortable,” says St-Laurent.