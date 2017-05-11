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All Photos/bedroom/floors : laminate/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Laminate Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The curved wall coated in limestone softens the bedroom interior.