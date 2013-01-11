Home Tours
Modern for Less: 10 Houses, Countless Ideas for Affordable Style
Stories
An Affordable Duplex Transformation in Texas
Affordable gestures abound in this transformation of a dilapidated former duplex in the Texas Hill Country.
By
Diana Budds
-
5 years
ago
Kitchen Solutions: Smart Storage Design
For a Toronto couple with a love of minimalist Japanese architecture, a sleek, storage-packed kitchen was the first priority in their home's renovation.
A Concrete Double Villa in Switzerland
A glass-and-concrete mountainside lair is fit for a Bond villain with a penchant for stunning Alpine views.
A Budget Friendly Brownstone Renovation in Brooklyn
A family enlists Brooklyn design-build firm MADE to renovate a brownstone using surplus and salvaged materials for a budget-conscious patina.
Modern Meets Traditional in a Swedish Summer House
On an 18th-century farmstead in rural Sweden, two Copenhagen designers handcraft a summerhouse that seamlessly melds the modern and the traditional.
An Affordable High-Design Vacation Home in Mexico
By pooling their resources and giving their architect complete creative control, two busy Mexico City–based brothers built a high-design vacation home for just $70 per square foot.
Keep Calma
At their Buenos Aires shop, a couple reissues classic Argentine designs—and moves the regional furniture design field forward, one “simple object” at a time.
Row on 25th: Affordable Housing Development in Houston
By taking advantage of economies of scale, a Houston native and a pair of mod-minded developers team up to create nine affordable row houses in the Houston Heights.
The Durable Yet Comfortable Cabin in the Woods
A steeply sloped site in the Wisconsin forest, plus an equally steep budget, led architect Brian Johnsen to reinvent the archetypal cabin for a sturdy vacation home.
A Traditional Shingle-Clad Home in Connecticut
A creative twist on the traditional shingle clads a Connecticut home.