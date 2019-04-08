Keep Calma

When textile designer Carla Bonifacio and entrepreneur Diego Olinik moved in together in the early 1990s, they had trouble finding well-designed, reasonably priced pieces with which to outfit their new home. So they decided to open a shop and make their own. Calma Chicha, located in Palermo Soho—a once industrial, now trendy neighborhood in Buenos Aires—has since become renowned among design-savvy locals and in-the-know tourists seeking unique keepsakes to take back home.