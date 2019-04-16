Modern Meets Traditional in a Swedish Summer House

Stone walls, curly-haired cows, and oxblood-red farmhouses flank the narrow lanes of Glimåkra, a tiny town in southern Sweden. High-powered Copenhagen pair Mads Odgård, a designer, and Mette Lyng Hansen, an architect, came here in 2000, seeking a summerhouse, studio space, and simple living. What they found was Truedatorp, an 18th-century estate consisting of three deteriorating farm buildings.