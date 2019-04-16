A Traditional Shingle-Clad Home in Connecticut

Adventurous but subtle. Something different that doesn’t scream for attention. These were the prompts John and Erika Jessen gave to architect Elijah Huge for the addition to their 1920s home in New Haven, Connecticut. With those in mind, Huge set out to find a cladding material that was both eye-catching and cost-effective. "They wanted the skin to be exciting," he says. "I thought the shingles would be a good choice because they would echo the texture of the existing house without trying to imitate it." Even better, the stamped recycled aluminum shingles cost just two dollars per square foot—on par with run-of-the-mill vinyl siding, which "wasn’t an option!" exclaims Huge.