Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Ideas for Life: Exceptional Architecture Leads the Way
Like
Share
Get Smart: The Latest Tech For Connected Homes
Outside Interest: Our Roundup of Alfresco Furniture
Stories
Editor’s Letter: Ideas for Life
Here is the best idea for life: Choose to be extraordinary.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
5 years
ago
Lisbon Vision
In an urban apartment, a warren of ceramic brick walls and vinyl flooring is replaced with a sunny open plan.
The Overlooked Midcentury Duo Who Pioneered the Term “Indoor/Outdoor Living”
Hendrik Van Keppel and Taylor Green’s industrial furnishings—used for many of the Case Study Houses—set an enduring standard for modern furniture fit for interiors and exteriors.
Profile: Alejandro Aravena
The Pritzker Prize–winning Chilean architect reﬂects on innovation, social responsibility, and the limits of control.
A Louis Kahn–Inspired Barn That’s Lined With Floor-to-Ceiling Shutters
Giant shutters open and close a rural Pennsylvania residence, tempering light and heat.
House of Tomorrow
In fits and bursts, the evolution of the smart home continues.
Master Glassmaker Simon Pearce's Sustainable Factory in Vermont
At one of the last American glass factories of its kind, everything is made in-house—from the tools to the electricity.
A Pair of Designers Renovate Their Brooklyn Brownstone With a Bright Monochromatic Palette
With a monochromatic makeover, a pair of designers revive a common Brooklyn brownstone apartment.
A Laser-Cut Pergola Completes a Tranquil Garden in L.A. That’s Perfect For Entertaining
A laser-cut metal pergola anchors a tranquil garden near Los Angeles.
A Professor and Designer Tests a New Hybrid Material on His Miami Beach Home
Using his Miami Beach home as a laboratory, professor and designer Nick Gelpi tests a material that recasts concrete’s tough image.
Nature Drove the Design of This Sculptural, Cor-Ten Steel House
Nature informs every aspect of a Northern California residence.
An Artist and Farmer Work With a Toronto-Based Studio to Build a Barn-Inspired Home
A new home replenishes Quebec’s vanishing stock of farmhouses.
Ode to a Forward-Thinking America: Columbus, Indiana
A photographic celebration of a small U.S. city and its design legacy.
A Rookie Designer and Her Builder Father Create an Artist’s Sculptural Loft in the Desert
A rookie designer, a veteran builder, and an artist eschew the traditional and join forces to create a singular residence in northern New Mexico.
A Refurbished, Victorian-Era Brick Tower in Hampshire
When two equestrians resettle, a sagging water tower is part of the bargain.
A Family’s Cramped Bungalow Is Replaced With an Accessible and Affordable Prefab
In Santa Monica, a couple go all in on a prefab home that’s flexible and accessible and unabashedly part of their neighborhood.
A Dilapidated Home in New Delhi Is Transformed Into a School That Fosters Creativity
A derelict New Delhi residence gets a second chance at life—becoming a unique place where children will learn, create, and grow.