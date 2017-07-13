SubscribeSign In
Ode to a Forward-Thinking America: Columbus, IndianaView 15 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Ode to a Forward-Thinking America: Columbus, Indiana

A photographic celebration of a small U.S. city and its design legacy.
Text by
Photos by
View 15 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s July/August 2017 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

LifestyleDwell Magazine