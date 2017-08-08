A Family’s Cramped Bungalow Is Replaced With an Accessible and Affordable Prefab
In Santa Monica, a couple go all in on a prefab home that’s flexible and accessible and unabashedly part of their neighborhood.
Text by
Photos by
Since launching their Los Angeles-based prefab company Connect Homes, Jared Levy and Gordon Stott have worked with scores of modern-design lovers to build their dream homes. But when they received a query from prospective clients complete with concept drawings rendered to look as though they’d been plucked from the architects’ own canon, an incredulous Stott emailed back asking, "Who are you?"
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.
