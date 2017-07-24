Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
House of TomorrowView 6 Photos
Dwell Magazine

House of Tomorrow

In fits and bursts, the evolution of the smart home continues.
Text by
Illustrations by
View 6 Photos

The ubiquitous smartphone aside, last year, according to Forrester Research, just six percent of American households had a smart device—electronics like speakers or lights that can connect wirelessly to other objects and perform some aspect of daily home life. That’s fewer than one might expect from listening to industry analysts, many of whom see a perpetually bright future for the Internet of Things. The consulting firm Bain & Company forecasts that annual revenues for IoT vendors could top $470 billion by 2020. What accounts for this discrepancy between low participation and huge potential? Why aren’t people racing out right now to buy refrigerators that reorder their own groceries or front-door locks that fasten themselves when the last light goes out?

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Luke Hopping
Senior editor Cities, design, music, tech, news Trying to keep up

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Dwell Magazine