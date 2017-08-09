Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
A Rookie Designer and Her Builder Father Create an Artist’s Sculptural Loft in the Desert
A rookie designer, a veteran builder, and an artist eschew the traditional and join forces to create a singular residence in northern New Mexico.
Text by
Photos by
When Taos contractor Ed Bell called his daughter Molly in the fall of 2014, he had a simple enough request: "I’ve got a potential client for you. Why don’t you send her your portfolio?" Molly, who was working in Los Angeles after earning her master’s in architecture, laughs at the memory. "I didn’t actually have a portfolio from grad school, but I said, ‘Sure.’"
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.
Published
Last Updated