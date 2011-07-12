Home Tours
A New Slant on Family Fun
Preschool Prefab: Fun & Fantastic Playhouses
Maverick Genius: Hella Jongerius Keeps Us Guessing
Stories
Origin Stories
The monograph “The Design Work of Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby” offers the inside account behind the British duo’s expansive portfolio.
By
Jordan Kushins
-
12 days
ago
If You Build It, They Will Cluck
North Carolina high schoolers take on a creating a sustainable small-scale housing solution—for hens.
Spicing Things Up
Chipotle’s recent approach to restaurant design aims to transform the traditionally tasteless experience of eating fast food into something more refined.
Bookshelf Basics
Classic or contemporary, these titles are guaranteed to appeal to burgeoning bookworms of the modernist sort.
A Minimal Writer’s Retreat in the Pacific Northwest
Lowering the shutters on this small writer’s retreat completely exposes the interior to the site’s impressive island views.
Rebirth of the Cool
The Sunshine State once yielded a bumper crop of modernist homes that—as this remodel proves—are still worth savoring.
A House Worthy of James Bond and More
Quintessential California architect John Lautner’s Elrod House, set high above Palm Springs, is nothing short of concrete poetry.
Play’s the Thing
With ingenuity and plenty of elbow grease, architect John Tong turned an old Toronto dairy into the ultimate family clubhouse.
The Toddlers of Dwell Review 5 Modern Playhouses
All it takes to play is a healthy imagination, but a modern playhouse adds to the fun.
A Dream House for the Ages
This Los Angeles family builds smart and plans ahead.
Good Clean Fun
Far from pandering to the whine of youth, this urban play garden fosters thoughtful interaction in a protected setting within the bustle of San Francisco.
Dutch Designer Focus: Hella Jongerius
In her Berlin studio, rogue Dutch designer Hella Jongerius creates colorful, covetable objects that meld the handmade and the mass-produced in surprising new ways.
Make Your Parents Happy by Building Them a House
This seaside New Zealand house is a family affair.
Family Matters
The open spaces and transparency of modern architecture turn out to be extremely useful when there’s a house full of relatives.
An Introduction to Restaurant Design
Eating has always been a sociable event, from primitive campfire cooking to reclining on lectuli at lavish Greek and Roman banquets.
Food Court Gourmet
No need to brave the teeming throngs only to score a slice at Sbarro: These hopping food malls are as haute as can be.
Cultivating Good Taste
Grown, harvested, prepped, and cooked all in the same place, farm-to-table fare is coming to a city near you.
Tomorrow’s Specials
Slide into that booth or belly up the bar to learn what’s next for restaurant design. You’ll know before the maître d’ does.
A Family Goes Somewhere Over the Rainbow
A spiral staircase provides a prismatic path from floor to floor in this London home.