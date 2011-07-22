View Photos
Rebirth of the Cool
By Jordan Kushins
The Sunshine State once yielded a bumper crop of modernist homes that—as this remodel proves—are still worth savoring.
Project: Sarasota House
Location: Sarasota, Florida
Architect: Seibert Architects P.A.
Originally designed: 1960
Original architect: William Rupp
Florida modern: A breezy seaside take on (largely postwar) architecture borrowing elements from the International Style—linear and light-filled—in a distinctly Floridian setting.
Key feature: The floating staircase