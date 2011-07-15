View Photos
The Toddlers of Dwell Review 5 Modern Playhouses
By Sam Grawe
All it takes to play is a healthy imagination, but a modern playhouse adds to the fun.
While the debate rages on between the benefits of free play versus structured play, we can all agree that these play structures make any modern family home so much merrier. For a little perspective—–in more ways than one—–we turned to the Dwell team’s toddlers, Cedar Foss, Oliver Blue, and Madeleine McKinley-Hinson, who were all more than happy to pick a house, move in, and let the good times roll.
