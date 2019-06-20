Subscribe
Jordan Kushins
Modern Angular Rural Family Home in Canada
Surrounded on all sides by a sweeping Canadian hayfield, the 23.2 House is an angular ode to rural life.
Jordan Kushins
A Family Goes Somewhere Over the Rainbow
A spiral staircase provides a prismatic path from floor to floor in this London home.
Jordan Kushins
A House Worthy of James Bond and More
John Lautner's beyond-groovy Elrod House is nothing short of concrete poetry.
Jordan Kushins
Low-Cost, Balloon-Formed Housing Concept for Developing Countries
Not many architects can say that their father invented a new way of building.
Jordan Kushins
Hide and Eat
In Manhattan, where space is the ultimate luxury, a clever design workaround makes a dining table disappear after supper.
Jordan Kushins
Protect and Conserve
Driven by “an evangelical zeal to save things,” Adam Hills and Maria Speake artfully repurpose landfill-bound materials at their...
Jordan Kushins