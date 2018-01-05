A Family Goes Somewhere Over the Rainbow
A Family Goes Somewhere Over the Rainbow

By Jordan Kushins
A spiral staircase provides a prismatic path from floor to floor in this London home.

Designer Ab Rogers approaches commissions with the élan of a specialty chef, providing clients with what he calls a "minestrone of ideas" in the planning stages, which are then distilled down to the selected essentials. In the case of the Rainbow House, however, one essential ingredient was consistent in each incarnation presented—a multihued spiral staircase that would be visible from nearly everywhere within the west London house. Situating the double-height flight within the tight width available proved extremely challenging. In the end, small divots were made in the wall to allow hands running along the curving banister to continue without interruption. "Design is not complete without movement," Rogers says of his Technicolor pièce de resistance. "People move around and over and onto it—I want people to engage with their space."

Ab Rogers dons a bold suit that suits the spirit of the accompanying decor he designed.

"We edited down until the house just became a pure white box," Rogers says. "By the end of it all, we rethought everything except the internal walls." The bright, skylit master bedroom is accented with Richard Woods’s iconic grains, which grace the floor.

For more images of the project, please view the extended slideshow.

"The amount of work that was done to get things to look so naïve was phenomenal," Rogers says. "We are quite hedonistic in our play on space." This custom sofa offers a soft landing for the roundabout slide, which emerges from a trapdoor in the master bedroom above.

The ground floor is a music room with a kind of blue vibe, thanks to the Richard Woods flooring.

"The staircase is the hub, the soul of the project," Rogers says. "It’s meant to be enjoyed." From the ground, the steps start with the cool colors of the earth, then get warmer as they reach up to the sky.

A view of the kitchen, with a glimpse of the spiral staircase in the background.

