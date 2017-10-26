Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Kelsey Keith
Follow
Latest
183
Stories
255
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
9 Unusual Modern Bathrooms
Don't just tile the bathroom floor: tile the walls and ceiling, too. No windows? No problem! Mirrored walls? Why not!
Kelsey Keith
Two Designers Sharpen Up This Former Pencil Factory
A pair of designers and their twin girls inhabit a converted loft, filling it with serious design savvy and a hefty dose of...
Dwell
The Lakeside Getaway That Entertains All Ages
A family matriarch enlisted an architect, an interior designer, a builder, and a landscape architect to help realize her vision...
Dwell
The Iconic Home That Still Looks as Good as New
Charles Gwathmey’s residential masterpiece, a modest but pioneering home for his parents in the Hamptons, looks as fresh today as...
Kelsey Keith
Nelson Byrd Woltz Harnesses the Natural Elements
The landscape architecture firm carves out a vertical garden for a New York City residence and, in the process, creates a nest...
Kelsey Keith
Imagine if Moholy-Nagy Made Jewelry
Under the tutelage of the Bauhaus master, Margaret De Patta trailblazed the American studio jewelry movement with wearable art.
Kelsey Keith